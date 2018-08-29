The Other Sideline Podcast: Talking Michigan With Chris Balas
The Other Sideline Podcast with Blue & Gold Illustrated is back for its first edition of the 2018 season.
BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden is joined by Chris Balas, the senior editor of TheWolverine.com, to discuss Michigan and the upcoming matchup between the Irish and Wolverines.
