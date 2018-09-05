The Other Sideline Podcast: Talking Ball State With Ryan O'Gara
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting reporter Corey Bodden is joined by Ryan O'Gara, covering Ball State for The Star Press in Muncie, Indiana, on another edition of The Other Sideline Podcast to discuss the upcoming matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cardinals.
