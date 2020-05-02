The Next Great Fighting Irish Linebacker: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Early in the fourth quarter of the Camping World Bowl, Iowa State running back Breece Hall bounced a run play outside to the left. For a moment, the 6-1 back looked to have enough space to turn the corner and run upfield, especially while Fighting Irish rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was initially picked up by Cyclone tight end Chase Allen.
But before Hall could turn the corner, Owusu-Koramoah shed his block, shot into the backfield and took out Hall’s legs, making the tackle. The play resulted in a huge loss for Iowa State.
With Notre Dame already up 30-9, the game was out of reach for the Cyclones but at the time, this play still seemed to matter.
It was Owusu-Koramoah’s third tackle for a loss of the game (he'd eventually have one more) and one of the many instances he exhibited his All-American potential and the ability to take away a big play from the offense and turn it into a debilitating loss.
When head coach Brian Kelly was asked after the game in what areas Owusu-Koramoah grew the most during the season, a huge smile appeared on his face.
“We’re getting him lined up,” Kelly said chuckling. “He’s just an explosive football player. Jeremiah, we love him. His personality is infectious. He gets to practice about 15 seconds before the horn. We’re making great progress there. But you can see his physical ability is real, his suddenness. You’ve got to factor him in when you’re game planning.
“He’s loved by all of our players, and the ceiling is great for him as he continues to learn our defense and continues to grow.”
But just how high is his ceiling, especially as his grasp of the defense grows?
In the first six seasons of Brian Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame, two Fighting Irish defenders took home the Butkus Award, given to college football’s top linebacker: Manti Te’o in 2012 and Jaylon Smith in 2015 (the only other school to have two winners during that time span is Alabama).
Could Owusu-Koramoah become the third?
He's a longshot, especially given his hybrid role within the defense, to win the Butkus, but that doesn’t mean Owusu-Koramoah can’t be one of the most disruptive and dominating players in college football.
Like Smith, Owusu-Koramoah is a twitchy athlete with an elite-level of explosiveness, which allows him to be deadly in coverage, even if he's inclined to give up a higher than average number of receptions. He made up for it by giving up a respectable 7.6 yards per target.
When nickel corner Shaun Crawford missed four games with an elbow injury in 2019, it was Owusu-Koramoah who filled in at the position, practically never coming off the field.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news