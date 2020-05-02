Early in the fourth quarter of the Camping World Bowl, Iowa State running back Breece Hall bounced a run play outside to the left. For a moment, the 6-1 back looked to have enough space to turn the corner and run upfield, especially while Fighting Irish rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was initially picked up by Cyclone tight end Chase Allen.

But before Hall could turn the corner, Owusu-Koramoah shed his block, shot into the backfield and took out Hall’s legs, making the tackle. The play resulted in a huge loss for Iowa State.

With Notre Dame already up 30-9, the game was out of reach for the Cyclones but at the time, this play still seemed to matter.

It was Owusu-Koramoah’s third tackle for a loss of the game (he'd eventually have one more) and one of the many instances he exhibited his All-American potential and the ability to take away a big play from the offense and turn it into a debilitating loss.