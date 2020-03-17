As we try to work through these unprecedented times in American history — as a united nation and as ND Nation — Notre Dame football can still provide an outlet and some relief from mounting pandemic worries, even with no spring practice or a Blue-Gold game to glean any important information we were hoping for about the team. The loss of so many standout Irish players from multiple position groups after last season made the 2020 spring season one of the most important and anticipated Irish head coach Brian Kelly has hosted during his 11 springs here. With Tommy Rees as his offensive coordinator, and two other new assistant coaches in the fold, and nine early enrollees on the roster, familiarization was top priority during these 14 spring practices.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly faces many questions for his 2020 team that now can't be answered until the fall. (Matt Cashore USA/Today Sports)

Here are four critical challenges the Irish coaches didn’t necessarily need to solve during the spring, but certainly could’ve built a baseline to work from before summer and fall workouts.

1) Finding A Lockdown Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. didn’t necessarily fit the shut-down profile in 2019 that his predecessor, Julian Love, did in 2018, but Pride’s absence leaves a huge defensive void to fill. Graduate senior Shaun Crawford and junior Tariq Bracy have taken their share of snaps in the defensive backfield, but can either of them hold up to Clemson’s Justyn Ross or the dynamic USC duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns? And which other Irish CB might’ve used spring ball as a catalyst to playing time as either a back-up and/or in a nickel role? Sophomores Isaiah Rutherford, KJ Wallace and Cam Hart needed this spring season for personal development and to build some confidence within the Irish coaches.

2) Developing A Back-Up Quarterback Graduate senior and soon-to-be third-year starter Ian Book leaves the Irish in great hands on the front line of this position. But with Phil Jurkovec — who spent two full years taking back-up practice reps and learning the Notre Dame system — transferred to Boston College, the value of spring ball for presumed sophomore back-up Brendon Clark and early enrollee freshman Drew Pyne can’t be overstated. During opening day of 2020 spring practice on March 5 — which was open to the media to observe — there was an obvious talent and performance drop-off between Book and Clark. Book completed all but one of his 20 passes during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills while Clark hit 10 of his 16 throws with an interception. All the preseason work Clark can get is invaluable.

3) Finding Receiving Options Of all the unknowns the Irish coaches needed to closely monitor this spring, finding adequate replacements for Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Cole Kmet — Notre Dame’s top-three receivers from last season — likely topped the list. The talent is in place based on recruiting rankings and raw talent, but consistent production lacks and impatience grows within this position group. Irish fans have been waiting two years for either one, two or all three of Irish junior receivers Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III to finally emerge. And how nice would it have been this spring to see if fifth-year senior Javon McKinley could’ve built on his strong showing in the lone spring practice, or if grad transfer Ben Skowronek might play his way into a starting or prominent role if any of the three Irish juniors falter again?