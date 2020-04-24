The Latest: Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas In Contact With Notre Dame
Considered one of the best institutions in the state of Georgia, Atlanta Pace Academy is continuing to keep Jayden Thomas busy with online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-2, 205-pound class of 2021 wide receiver is spending a lot more time with family, and the recruiting process has been very active for him with daily video chats, text messages and phone calls.
In February, Thomas released a top 11 list that consists of Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.
Then in early March, Thomas told Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons that Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Virginia Tech were on him the most.
