Considered one of the best institutions in the state of Georgia, Atlanta Pace Academy is continuing to keep Jayden Thomas busy with online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-2, 205-pound class of 2021 wide receiver is spending a lot more time with family, and the recruiting process has been very active for him with daily video chats, text messages and phone calls.

In February, Thomas released a top 11 list that consists of Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.