 BlueAndGold - The Latest On Notre Dame WR Target CJ Williams
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 09:09:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Latest On Notre Dame WR Target CJ Williams

The nation's No. 3 wide receiver has a new plan for summer visits.
The nation's No. 3 wide receiver has a new plan for summer visits. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams. Where will the nation's No. 3 wide receiver visit in June, and who does he have a call scheduled with later today?

Click Here to read the update.

