Notre Dame’s season begins Saturday at home against Duke (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), and the widely held expectation is the Irish will be 1-0 Saturday night. They’re also the popular pick to reach the ACC title game and win at least 10 games once again. They were picked second in the ACC’s official preseason media poll and are appearing in that same slot in most other outlet’s ACC predictions. Here’s a look at the relevant betting lines for the season opener, as well as a roundup of the latest preseason projections, predictions and storylines.

Notre Dame begins its season Saturday by hosting Duke. (Ken Martin)

The Betting Line

Notre Dame is a 20-point favorite against Duke, per VegasInsider’s consensus line. It has remained there since opening Aug. 31. The over/under for the game is 54.5 points. Notre Dame is also a 11-point first-half favorite, and the first-half over/under is 28 points. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Irish as a 20.5-point favorite.

Math-Based Projections

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Notre Dame an 87.8 percent chance to beat Duke. The Irish are 11th in the FPI, while the Blue Devils are 39th. The SP+ metric, designed by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, ranks Notre Dame ninth heading into the season. Duke is 71st and higher than only two other ACC teams. With SP+ in mind, Connelly projects Notre Dame to win 10 games. “The Irish picked a really good year to ‘join’ a conference,” he wrote. “Brian Kelly’s team starts the year ninth in SP+ and is a projected favorite of at least 9.8 points in nine of 11 games. The exceptions: Clemson’s visit and a Nov. 27 trip to North Carolina.”

Preseason Predictions

ESPN released its predictions for all conferences that are playing this season, and tabbed Notre Dame to finish second in the ACC. The Irish are behind only Clemson, and are followed by North Carolina, Louisville and Pitt. The path to second will be an enthralling ride, ESPN’s panel of writers suggests. One of their bold predictions? The Irish will topple Clemson: “The Tigers, who have won five straight ACC titles, bring a 22-game winning streak against conference foes into the 2020 season. By the time Clemson travels to Notre Dame on Nov. 7, that winning streak will stand at 28 in a row, one shy of the ACC record set by Florida State from 1992 to 1995. “The Tigers’ streak will end in the most 2020 way possible, against the Fighting Irish, who are playing an ACC schedule this season because of the pandemic. The Tigers will get their revenge against the Irish in the ACC championship game.” But an Irish upset will not lead to a playoff berth. Though Notre Dame is picked second, ESPN’s panel sees it losing two games to other ACC teams and missing the College Football Playoff: “After losing at Pitt on Oct. 24, the Irish will rebound to win their next three games, including the big upset of No. 1 Clemson, to remain in the CFP hunt. Notre Dame’s dreams will end at North Carolina on Nov. 27, however, as Mack Brown pulls off another big upset.” Notre Dame is No. 5 in ESPN's power rankings heading into the first week of action for Power Five teams. “The Irish will play 10 ACC games and be eligible to play in the conference championship game in December,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “They have the pieces in place to get there, too, from veteran quarterback Ian Book to one of the top offensive lines in the country to budding superstars on defense in linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton. This is a team primed to win 10 or more games for a fourth straight season.”

