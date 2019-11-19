By crushing Navy 52-20, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Irish (8-2) extended their winning streak to three games and have won six of their last seven contests, although its tough to forget the loss, a 45-14 setback versus Michigan Oct. 26.

Not only did that loss knock Notre Dame out of playoff contention, it also hurt Notre Dame's chances at making a New Year Six Bowl.

There is one publication that believes the Irish will play in the Cotton Bowl, but many experts believe the Irish are headed to the Sunshine State.