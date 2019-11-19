The Latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bowl Projections
By crushing Navy 52-20, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Irish (8-2) extended their winning streak to three games and have won six of their last seven contests, although its tough to forget the loss, a 45-14 setback versus Michigan Oct. 26.
Not only did that loss knock Notre Dame out of playoff contention, it also hurt Notre Dame's chances at making a New Year Six Bowl.
There is one publication that believes the Irish will play in the Cotton Bowl, but many experts believe the Irish are headed to the Sunshine State.
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (Watch Stadium)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Iowa State, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Texas, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (CBS Sports)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Iowa State, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (Athlon Sports)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Texas, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (College Football News)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Texas, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (Bleacher Report)
-- Camping World Bowl vs. Iowa State, Noon ET, Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. (The Athletic)
-- Goodyear Cotton Bowl (NY6) vs. Memphis, 8:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas (Sporting News)
Most common destination: Camping World Bowl, seight of nine predictions.
Most common opponent: Texas (3), Iowa State (3) and Oklahoma State (@)
