“I’ve enjoyed my recruitment process a lot, and I am thankful for all the schools that have been recruiting me,” Rucci told BlueandGold.com. “But I was ready to get to the point of kind of narrowing things down. Having all those coaches and people calling and texting me 24/7, it was getting to a point where it was tough to do schoolwork and hang out with friends. I was getting bombarded a lot.

“So it helped to narrow that field down to a top nine, and it definitely helped me focus a little bit.”

The 6-8, 287-pounder notes that he’s “holding out for as long as possible” in terms of making a commitment. He hasn’t been to schools like Michigan and Notre Dame in quite some time, so getting back on those campuses, plus seeing schools he hasn’t visited before — Alabama, LSU and Stanford — is important as well.