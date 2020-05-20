The Latest: In-Depth With Major Notre Dame OT Target Nolan Rucci
Recruiting was getting out of hand for Nolan Rucci.
The nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 36 overall recruit from Lititz (Pa.) Warwick had a long offer list and many schools after his services. With so many schools after him, Rucci had to narrow things down and focus in on a select group of schools.
Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin made Rucci’s top nine that he announced April 20.
“I’ve enjoyed my recruitment process a lot, and I am thankful for all the schools that have been recruiting me,” Rucci told BlueandGold.com. “But I was ready to get to the point of kind of narrowing things down. Having all those coaches and people calling and texting me 24/7, it was getting to a point where it was tough to do schoolwork and hang out with friends. I was getting bombarded a lot.
“So it helped to narrow that field down to a top nine, and it definitely helped me focus a little bit.”
The 6-8, 287-pounder notes that he’s “holding out for as long as possible” in terms of making a commitment. He hasn’t been to schools like Michigan and Notre Dame in quite some time, so getting back on those campuses, plus seeing schools he hasn’t visited before — Alabama, LSU and Stanford — is important as well.
