The BlueandGold.com team of former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, recruiting insider Mike Singer and senior editor Lou Somogyi break down the three graduate transfers joining the Fighting Irish program in 2020.

What kind of impact can former North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud have for the Irish? Who does former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor remind Goolsby of? What role can former Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek fill for Notre Dame?

Goolsby, Singer and Somogyi discuss that and much more in the latest episode of the Irish Huddle.

You can listen to the podcast below or wherever you listen to your podcasts.