The Irish Huddle With Goolsby, Singer And Somogyi: April 30
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi are joined by former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, who joined the Blue & Gold team earlier this week as a football analyst.
They discuss the importance of the running back position and the impact freshman Chris Tyree can make, recalling some of the key moments in the Georgia-Notre Dame matchup last September, discuss Irish quarterback Ian Book and more.
