The Irish Huddle With Goolsby, Singer And Somogyi: April 30

Notre Dame fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book at practice
BlueandGold.com analyst Mike Goolsby gave his candid thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi are joined by former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, who joined the Blue & Gold team earlier this week as a football analyst.

They discuss the importance of the running back position and the impact freshman Chris Tyree can make, recalling some of the key moments in the Georgia-Notre Dame matchup last September, discuss Irish quarterback Ian Book and more.

{{ article.author_name }}