While we can write articles about Will Shipley and Rocco Spindler until the cows come home, there are plenty of other prospects the Notre Dame coaching staff is working hard on.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where Notre Dame stands with eight prospects on the 2021 board — four who the Irish have improved their stock with and four who have decreased stock — after speaking with sources in this week's edition of The Gold Standard.