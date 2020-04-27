News More News
The Gold Standard: Stock Report On Eight Offered Notre Dame Recruits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
While we can write articles about Will Shipley and Rocco Spindler until the cows come home, there are plenty of other prospects the Notre Dame coaching staff is working hard on.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where Notre Dame stands with eight prospects on the 2021 board — four who the Irish have improved their stock with and four who have decreased stock — after speaking with sources in this week's edition of The Gold Standard.

Can Notre Dame land Ryan Barnes, one of the best defensive backs on the east coast?
Can Notre Dame land Ryan Barnes, one of the best defensive backs on the east coast?

Stock Up

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes — 6-2, 180 pounds

In discussing what a "Notre Dame type-kid" is like, look no further than Barnes. He's one of the most polite, respectful young men I've had the chance to interact with during my seven years covering football recruiting. Notre Dame joined the race in Barnes' recruitment a few weeks ago and instantly jumped up his list.

{{ article.author_name }}