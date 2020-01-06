*** Last week was my first time interacting with Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial five-star class of 2021 running back Camar Wheaton. I got to interview him with some other media members after the Future 50 Camp, which he was dominant in. Wheaton was certainly a fun interview; he had this to say about his Notre Dame visit over the summer: "When I first got there I thought I was in France, because it looked different than where I'm from. I was like, 'Dang, where am I at?' The people were there really cool. I got to meet some NFL stars who they put in the league. I met the players and knew a couple of people who they recruited from Texas. It was legit."