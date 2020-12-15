 The Gold Standard: Pre-National Signing Day Notre Dame Football Recruiting Nuggets
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 07:55:03 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Pre-National Signing Day Notre Dame Recruiting Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Let’s face it folks. The early National Signing day is the new National Signing Day. A high majority of recruits will sign with the school of choice on Wednesday, including potentially all of Notre Dame’s 2021 class.

With just one day away from the biggest recruiting date on the calendar, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares what he’s hearing as the Irish look to build on its strong 2021 class.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame has more work to do before National Signing Day.
Notre Dame has more work to do before National Signing Day.

Latest On Running Back Recruiting

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}