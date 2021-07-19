The Gold Standard: Notre Dame To Have Massive Cookout Recruiting Event
On Tuesday, July 27, Notre Dame will host a barbecue cookout recruiting event that will be geared more towards prospects in the 2023 class, but some notable players in the 2022 and even 2024 classes will be on campus as well.
Below is a look at players who at least are considering coming to Notre Dame at the end of July and where things stand in their respective recruitments.
2022 RECRUITS
St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford (Notre Dame commit): The Rivals100 prospect tells BlueandGold.com that he will try to make the visit but does not have any travel booked just yet. Ford officially visited Notre Dame in June and is locked in with the Irish.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish: He will be accompanied by a huge Notre Dame target in the 2024 class who we will touch on later in this article. Hinish is rock solid with Notre Dame.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news