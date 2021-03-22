The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Recruiting Scoop from Atlanta Under Armour
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made his way to to the Atlanta Under Armour camp series stop on Sunday, checking out a number of key Irish targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Here are the recruiting nuggets from that event.
Recruiting Scoop from Atlanta Under Armour
*** As I write this article early on Monday, Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed is touring Notre Dame’s campus. The Rivals100 recruit visited Tennessee on Saturday for a self-guided tour and then went down for the Atlanta Under Armour camp on Sunday afternoon. From there, he hopped on a flight to Indianapolis and arrived in South Bend on Sunday night. He tours Notre Dame Monday morning and afternoon before heading back to Hilton Head. From everything I’ve gathered here, Notre Dame is the clear team to beat in the recruitment.
