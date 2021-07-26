 BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Stock Report
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 12:55:16 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Stock Report

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this week’s Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives three prospects who he believes Notre Dame is trending up for and three he believes it is trending down for. Plus, we have insight on four-star class of 2023 Notre Dame quarterback target Dante Moore from Detroit Martin Luther King.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

STOCK UP

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}