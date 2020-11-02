Maybe some of you reading this aren’t recruiting nerds like me and won’t find this interesting, but I’ve compared Notre Dame offensive line recruiting in the 2021 and 2022 classes, and Notre Dame offered 12 class of 2021 offensive linemen prior to Nov. 2 of their junior year, while in the 2022 cycle, the Irish have already offered 16 linemen.

Notre Dame landed commitments from two of those three offensive linemen in the 2021 cycle (excluding Greg Crippen, who ended up with Michigan). In the following class, Notre Dame already has a pledge from Joey Tanona and are in the lead group for a handful of other prospects as well.

We joke about how it’s always the “next year” that’s the big one when it comes to recruiting, but Jeff Quinn and the Irish staff have set themselves up very well in the 2022 class. The Irish were in the lead group for Landon Tengwall, Ben Christman and Wyatt Milum before they committed elsewhere, and there are nine class of 2022 prospects who I feel the Irish could legitimately land commitments from (although the Irish wouldn’t take more than five in the class).

Notre Dame offered prospects earlier in the 2021 class, but Quinn has offered more prospects in 2022.

2021 targets offered prior to Nov. 2, 2019 (junior year)

Name (School committed to) – Date ND offered

Landon Tengwall (Penn State) – Aug. 18, 2018

Garrett Dellinger (LSU) – Sept, 2, 2018

Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) – Sept. 30, 2018

Blake Fisher (Notre Dame) – Nov. 11, 2018

Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) – Jan. 27, 2019

Ben Christman (Ohio State) – Feb. 23, 2019

Greg Crippen (Michigan) – March 21, 2019

Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama) – March 26, 2019

Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) – April 9, 2019

Trey Zuhn (Texas A&M) – May 9, 2019

Donovan Jackson (Ohio State) – May 21, 2019

Reuben Fatheree (Texas A&M) – May 23, 2019