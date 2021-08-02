 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 10:29:46 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
In this week’s edition of the Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details his new FutureCast prediction and shares his conversations with Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle Hero Kanu and Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany head coach Casey Clausen, the head coach of Notre Dame linebacker commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

