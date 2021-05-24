The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where things stand on the Notre Dame offensive line board and more in this week’s Gold Standard.
I’ve written a good bit about Notre Dame defensive back and wide receiver recruiting in the 2022 class as they are positions that have high intrigue, and offensive line fits into that discussion as well. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn already has two four-star commitments in center/guard Joey Tanona and tackle Ty Chan, and the Irish are looking to take two to three more players.
From what I’ve gathered, Notre Dame is set to bring in six offensive line official visitors next month. Here’s what I’m hearing on each of them in alphabetical order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news