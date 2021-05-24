 BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 10:24:38 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where things stand on the Notre Dame offensive line board and more in this week’s Gold Standard.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Joe Brunner
Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High tackle Joe Brunner is one of six offensive linemen who plan to visit Notre Dame in June. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

I’ve written a good bit about Notre Dame defensive back and wide receiver recruiting in the 2022 class as they are positions that have high intrigue, and offensive line fits into that discussion as well. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn already has two four-star commitments in center/guard Joey Tanona and tackle Ty Chan, and the Irish are looking to take two to three more players.

From what I’ve gathered, Notre Dame is set to bring in six offensive line official visitors next month. Here’s what I’m hearing on each of them in alphabetical order.

{{ article.author_name }}