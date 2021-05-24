The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

I’ve written a good bit about Notre Dame defensive back and wide receiver recruiting in the 2022 class as they are positions that have high intrigue, and offensive line fits into that discussion as well. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn already has two four-star commitments in center/guard Joey Tanona and tackle Ty Chan, and the Irish are looking to take two to three more players.

From what I’ve gathered, Notre Dame is set to bring in six offensive line official visitors next month. Here’s what I’m hearing on each of them in alphabetical order.