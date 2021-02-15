 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 09:21:44 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
This week’s Gold Standard highlights a trio of Notre Dame targets in New Jersey and details Mike Singer’s FutureCast picks in the 2022 class.

QB target Steve Angeli had a strong junior season, and we have a FutureCast pick in for him to land at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame offered athlete Jayden Bellamy last week, giving the Irish three targets at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic in the 2022 class. Bellamy is a fast-rising prospect who Notre Dame likes on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma and Penn State have also offered Bellamy recently.

Notre Dame fans are familiar with quarterback Steve Angeli, who the Irish offered last August. Angeli was Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer of the cycle, and defensive back Jaeden Gould was the first prospect offered by the Irish in the 2022 class.

To learn more about the talented trio, we spoke to Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile.

On Steve Angeli’s junior season and approach to the game …

“I think he was beyond ready to take the reins. He really has a great approach to the game. He works tirelessly at it. His off the field work – in the film room and on the white board – he just loves football. That’s huge. He’s developed himself into a coach on the field.

