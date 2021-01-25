 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
football

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares notes and quotes on Notre Dame’s new quarterback offer in the 2022 class, plus the latest on a handful of targets on the defensive side of the ball for coordinator Marcus Freeman and Co. Don’t miss this week’s Gold Standard.

Notre Dame offered Ty Simpson -- nation's No. 36 overall prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class per Rivals -- on Friday.
Notre Dame offered Ty Simpson -- nation's No. 36 overall prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class per Rivals -- on Friday. (Sam Spiegelman)

Details On New 2022 Notre Dame QB Target Ty Simpson

