The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares notes and quotes on Notre Dame’s new quarterback offer in the 2022 class, plus the latest on a handful of targets on the defensive side of the ball for coordinator Marcus Freeman and Co. Don’t miss this week’s Gold Standard.
With interest rates below 3%, there has never been a better time to lock in a low, fixed interest rate on your mortgage. You’ll never need to think about refinancing again. Set it and forget it. And with JFQ Lending you are guaranteed to get the highest level of customer service. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,000 5 star reviews.
Give Jared Ritter a call today at 480-637-7979 or email Jared directly at jritter@jfqlending.com.
Details On New 2022 Notre Dame QB Target Ty Simpson
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news