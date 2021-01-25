BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares notes and quotes on Notre Dame’s new quarterback offer in the 2022 class, plus the latest on a handful of targets on the defensive side of the ball for coordinator Marcus Freeman and Co. Don’t miss this week’s Gold Standard.

With interest rates below 3%, there has never been a better time to lock in a low, fixed interest rate on your mortgage. You’ll never need to think about refinancing again. Set it and forget it. And with JFQ Lending you are guaranteed to get the highest level of customer service. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,000 5 star reviews.

Give Jared Ritter a call today at 480-637-7979 or email Jared directly at jritter@jfqlending.com.