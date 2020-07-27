*** As I covered in last week’s edition of The Gold Standard, Notre Dame is in a precarious position when it comes to numbers at the wide receiver spot. I do think the Irish will take an additional receiver in the 2021 cycle, but it’s not a guarantee. The wide receiver board is shrinking, as the staff is either moving on from some prospects or losing out on others. Currently, the [offered] targets the Irish have the best shot with are Baltimore Mount St. Joseph’s Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas.