 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 09:59:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has nuggets from road after seeing a major Notre Dame wide receiver in the Peach State, plus insights on two of the Fighting Irish’s newest commitments in the 2021 class.

Read The Gold Standard below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame is pushing the right buttons with four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas
Notre Dame is pushing the right buttons with four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas (Rivals.com)

Update On Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas

*** As I covered in last week’s edition of The Gold Standard, Notre Dame is in a precarious position when it comes to numbers at the wide receiver spot. I do think the Irish will take an additional receiver in the 2021 cycle, but it’s not a guarantee. The wide receiver board is shrinking, as the staff is either moving on from some prospects or losing out on others. Currently, the [offered] targets the Irish have the best shot with are Baltimore Mount St. Joseph’s Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}