The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has nuggets from road after seeing a major Notre Dame wide receiver in the Peach State, plus insights on two of the Fighting Irish’s newest commitments in the 2021 class.
Read The Gold Standard below.
Update On Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas
*** As I covered in last week’s edition of The Gold Standard, Notre Dame is in a precarious position when it comes to numbers at the wide receiver spot. I do think the Irish will take an additional receiver in the 2021 cycle, but it’s not a guarantee. The wide receiver board is shrinking, as the staff is either moving on from some prospects or losing out on others. Currently, the [offered] targets the Irish have the best shot with are Baltimore Mount St. Joseph’s Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news