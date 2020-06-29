The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
In this week's edition of The Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on several key Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class, including four-star pass catcher targets and Rivals100 offensive guard Rocco Spindler.
*** My sources on the Notre Dame side of things tell me that the Irish staff has had really productive conversations with Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers, and he’s been receptive to their pitch, but I still believe his recruitment is trending towards Georgia. I spoke to Bowers last week, and he mentioned wanting to visit a few schools this summer even though he couldn’t see the coaches. He brought up Georgia and Oregon – and potentially Washington – as schools he’d like to see. Bowers was able to visit Notre Dame in March just before the pandemic forced the NCAA’s hand in shutting down visits.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news