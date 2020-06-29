 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 08:53:24 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this week's edition of The Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on several key Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class, including four-star pass catcher targets and Rivals100 offensive guard Rocco Spindler.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly is tasked with closing on several key targets.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly is tasked with closing on several key targets. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

*** My sources on the Notre Dame side of things tell me that the Irish staff has had really productive conversations with Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers, and he’s been receptive to their pitch, but I still believe his recruitment is trending towards Georgia. I spoke to Bowers last week, and he mentioned wanting to visit a few schools this summer even though he couldn’t see the coaches. He brought up Georgia and Oregon – and potentially Washington – as schools he’d like to see. Bowers was able to visit Notre Dame in March just before the pandemic forced the NCAA’s hand in shutting down visits.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}