*** My sources on the Notre Dame side of things tell me that the Irish staff has had really productive conversations with Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers, and he’s been receptive to their pitch, but I still believe his recruitment is trending towards Georgia. I spoke to Bowers last week, and he mentioned wanting to visit a few schools this summer even though he couldn’t see the coaches. He brought up Georgia and Oregon – and potentially Washington – as schools he’d like to see. Bowers was able to visit Notre Dame in March just before the pandemic forced the NCAA’s hand in shutting down visits.