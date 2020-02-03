*** This past week was the last of the contact period, and the Notre Dame staff was all over the country once again. Let's start with some of Brian Kelly's travels and his trip to the Charlotte area to check in on top running back target Will Shipley at Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. When Kelly and running backs coach Lance Taylor were at Shipley's school Tuesday, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban were also in the house, although they came in at different times. Kelly did get to bump into Shipley, and I'm told that those at Weddington really appreciated Kelly stopping in. And at this point, Taylor should have his own parking spot because he visits Weddington so much.