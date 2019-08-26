News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

The Gold Standard is Blue & Gold Illustrated's weekly recruiting insider article, which runs every Monday morning. Mike Singer has the latest on three big Notre Dame 2021 wide receiver targets, nuggets from his road travels, current recruiting battles with a powerhouse Big 12 program, and more.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Rtwb6hwj8uwgws0hfnym
The latest on where Notre Dame stands with 2021 WR Deion Colzie and more (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}