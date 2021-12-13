The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame football recruiting
The first day of the early signing period – which is essentially the National Signing Day – for the 2022 class is just two days away. Where does Notre Dame’s class stand as of Monday morning? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his intel.
What I’m hearing on 2022 Notre Dame recruiting
*** To start, Notre Dame had 18 of its 23 verbal commitments on campus over the weekend for an official visit. All 18 of them had already taken an official to Notre Dame, but the NCAA allows for schools with a head coaching change to host recruits for a second OV. Whether it was playing video games, photoshoots, meetings with coaches or storming the court after Notre Dame upset Kentucky in men’s basketball, the recruits had a great time on campus. Barring an unexpected change of events, all of the official visitors from the weekend are solid with the Fighting Irish and will sign on Wednesday.
