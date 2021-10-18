 The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 11:25:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame football recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a handful of the Irish coaches’ road travels from the bye week, plus has details on his own travels on the West Coast, in this week’s Gold Standard.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett
The Fighting Irish are in a great spot for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett. (Mike Singer)

Notre Dame coaches on the road nuggets

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}