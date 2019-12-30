The Gold Standard: Insights On Notre Dame Signees Ehrensberger, Offord
Notre Dame signed a pair of prospects from recruiting grounds that aren't exactly fertile, as the Irish reeled in defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger from Germany, and cornerback Caleb Offord is the first prospect from Mississippi to sign with ND in the Brian Kelly era.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Ehrensberger's trainer at PPI Recruits and Offord's father to learn more about the two new Irish football players.
Caleb Offord's Father Discusses Notre Dame
It wasn't a hard decision for Southaven (Miss.) defensive back Caleb Offord. The 6-1, 170-pounder committed to Notre Dame in July, and his father certainly signed off on the decision to pick the Irish.
"We felt very comfortable," Shon Offord, Caleb's father, said. "When we look at Notre Dame from a historical standpoint, the football is big there, but we understand the significance of the education and him getting a degree there. It's also an opportunity to play on a big stage, playing in front of a big crowd and on national TV every week. The coaching staff is very well in-tune with everything. It's a good fit."
Offord took two trips to Notre Dame in June, and everything about the University exceeded his family's expectations.
