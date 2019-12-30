It wasn't a hard decision for Southaven (Miss.) defensive back Caleb Offord. The 6-1, 170-pounder committed to Notre Dame in July, and his father certainly signed off on the decision to pick the Irish.

"We felt very comfortable," Shon Offord, Caleb's father, said. "When we look at Notre Dame from a historical standpoint, the football is big there, but we understand the significance of the education and him getting a degree there. It's also an opportunity to play on a big stage, playing in front of a big crowd and on national TV every week. The coaching staff is very well in-tune with everything. It's a good fit."

Offord took two trips to Notre Dame in June, and everything about the University exceeded his family's expectations.