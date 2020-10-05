In the month of September, I went out to Pace Academy on three separate occasions. That wasn’t my plan going into the month, but that’s how it worked out as the Irish closed on a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas.

Last Monday, Notre Dame also added four-star pass catcher Deion Colzie and have had tight end Cane Berrong committed for more than a year. Terrence Edwards, who set Georgia Bulldogs records from 1999-2002, is one of the top wide receiver trainers in the country and has worked closely with all three Irish commits. BlueandGold.com spoke with Edwards about the trio, which you can read in the Q&A below.

If I would have told you two years ago that you’d have three kids you train going to Notre Dame, what would you have said?

Edwards: “[Laughs] I wouldn’t have believed it. I’ve been with JT and Deion since they were in middle school, and Cane came on board last year. I’m just excited for all three of those young men. They’re great kids who come from great families. Notre Dame is a perfect fit for these three young men.”

Notre Dame isn’t for every kid. What would you say is similar about the three of them to make them good fits for Notre Dame?