In this week’s edition of The Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his interview with a Fighting Irish player from Hawaii, plus has reaction from recruits on Notre Dame’s 4-0 start to the season and No. 3 ranking in the AP poll.

We recently spoke with former Notre Dame wide receiver Robby Toma (2009-12), a Hawaiian native who played at Punahou High School, to discuss the Irish’s big three targets in the Aloha State. Read what he had to say below.

On 2021 ATH Titus Mokiao-Atimalala...

“We know he’s fast, can make people miss and get open at receiver, but I think what’s underrated about him is his toughness. He played against Jordan Botelho’s team last year, and St. Louis is one of the top teams in the country. Titus’ team was down pretty big, but he never quit. I remember watching that game, and Titus was giving St. Louis everything he had.

“Having played at Notre Dame, I’ve seen a lot of guys make the transition, and there’s no reason Titus can. He has the physical ability and intangibles. He’s very skilled, and you can put him anywhere. He’s a weapon. I think his game translates well to college, and Coach Kelly, Coach Polian and their coaches think the same.”