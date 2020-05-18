The Gold Standard: Insider Nuggets On Notre Dame RB Recruiting
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on the running back recruits to know in the 2021 class. What is the latest on the board for the Fighting Irish? Don’t miss this week’s edition of The Gold Standard.
*** With Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley picking Clemson, the spotlight is on the Notre Dame staff to see where they go from here. Prior to May, Notre Dame had only offered four running backs — Camar Wheaton, Corey Kiner, Donovan Edwards and Shipley — and of that group, the Irish are down to one. Kiner committed to LSU last week, and at this point, you can kiss any hope of Wheaton goodbye. Of course, the Irish have offered three new 2021 backs since the Shipley commitment, and we will discuss those prospects shortly.
