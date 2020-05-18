News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 09:54:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Insider Nuggets On Notre Dame RB Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on the running back recruits to know in the 2021 class. What is the latest on the board for the Fighting Irish? Don’t miss this week’s edition of The Gold Standard.

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is being pursued hard by Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

*** With Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley picking Clemson, the spotlight is on the Notre Dame staff to see where they go from here. Prior to May, Notre Dame had only offered four running backs — Camar Wheaton, Corey Kiner, Donovan Edwards and Shipley — and of that group, the Irish are down to one. Kiner committed to LSU last week, and at this point, you can kiss any hope of Wheaton goodbye. Of course, the Irish have offered three new 2021 backs since the Shipley commitment, and we will discuss those prospects shortly.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}