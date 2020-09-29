The Gold Standard: Commits React To Colzie News; More Notre Dame Insight
In this week's Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has reaction from Notre Dame's commits on the Irish's newest pledge, an update on 2022 quarterback recruiting and more.
Notre Dame Commits React To Deion Colzie’s Pledge
DB Ryan Barnes: “I just recently have begun to communicate with him, but from what I can tell, he is a great person and an even better player. He is a great addition to the class, and I’m excited for him.”
QB Tyler Buchner: “Having a special wideout on the outside like Deion is huge for the class. He’s a great dude, and I couldn’t be happier for him. I can’t wait to throw to the likes of him and Lorenzo (Styles). It’ll be fun.”
