In this week's Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has reaction from Notre Dame's commits on the Irish's newest pledge, an update on 2022 quarterback recruiting and more.

With interest rates below 3%, there has never been a better time to lock in a low, fixed interest rate on your mortgage. You’ll never need to think about refinancing again. Set it and forget it. And with JFQ Lending you are guaranteed to get the highest level of customer service. They have an A+ rating with the better business bureau and over 3,000 5 star reviews.

Give Jared Ritter a call today at 480-637-7979 or email Jared directly at jritter@jfqlending.com.