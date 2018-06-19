Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-19 07:59:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Last Day For Special Price On The Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview

Pre-Order your copy of the 2018 Notre Dame Football Preview Magazine!
Jeanette Blankenship • BlueAndGold.com
BlueandGold.com

You can still preorder the Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $6.95, shipping included, through midnight today, June 19. (The publication regularly sells for $11.95 plus $5.00 shipping.)

This year’s 160-page, full-color Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview includes:

• In-depth analysis of each position group.

• Features on the veteran Irish defense, the challenges Notre Dame faces in scheduling and the 1988 national championship team.

• Articles on quarterback Brandon Wimbush, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

• Previews of each Notre Dame opponent.

• A final evaluation of the 2013 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 3 nationally.

• Plus an information-filled notes section, a look at former Irish players in the NFL, a recruiting overview and much more.

The magazines will be shipped in early July.

Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $6.95

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save on preorders:

Add it to a BGI magazine subscription or renewal for just $6.95

Or preorder just the special issue and get FREE SHIPPING


Act now!! This offer ends today at midnight.

