Notre Dame is looking to add a talented player in the backfield, and the Irish coaching staff extended an offer to Del Valle (Texas) High’s Tavierre Dunlap last week.

“I was talking to Notre Dame for a while actually,” Dunlap told BlueandGold.com. “It was kind of on and off because they offered a couple of running backs before me. I was waiting for them to offer me. They’re really good school academic-wise and football-wise.”

Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits the Lone Star State for the Irish, dished the good news out to Dunlap, and running backs coach Lance Taylor has been in contact with the 6-0, 195-pounder more recently as well.