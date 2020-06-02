News More News
Texas RB Tavierre Dunlap Details New Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame is looking to add a talented player in the backfield, and the Irish coaching staff extended an offer to Del Valle (Texas) High’s Tavierre Dunlap last week.

“I was talking to Notre Dame for a while actually,” Dunlap told BlueandGold.com. “It was kind of on and off because they offered a couple of running backs before me. I was waiting for them to offer me. They’re really good school academic-wise and football-wise.”

Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits the Lone Star State for the Irish, dished the good news out to Dunlap, and running backs coach Lance Taylor has been in contact with the 6-0, 195-pounder more recently as well.

Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap
The Fighting Irish extended an offer to Dunlap, a standout from the Lone Star State who holds more than 30 scholarship offers.

“Coach Polian is a really cool dude and knows his stuff,” Dunlap said. “I haven’t talked to Coach Taylor that much yet since I just got the offer, but I’m definitely going to start talking to him more. I texted him [Sunday].”

