Texas DB Coffey Talks New Notre Dame Offer
JD Coffey is starting to blow up on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2021 safety out of Kennedale (Texas) racked up several offers from across the country during the spring evaluation period.
“Recruiting is going well,” Coffey said. “A lot of schools are starting to offer me, but I’m just continuing to work hard and grind. Right now, schools like Oklahoma State and Florida are talking to me the most.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news