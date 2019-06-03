Texas ATH Nixon Opens Up About Notre Dame
Will Nixon has locked in his Notre Dame official visit.
The three-star athlete out of Waco Midway (Texas) is set to make it to South Bend on June 21 and is excited to return to campus after making an unofficial visit back in March.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news