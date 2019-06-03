News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 14:06:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas ATH Nixon Opens Up About Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Jo2fadzaqk1ul2nhjtwf
Texas athlete Will Nixon will make an official visit to Notre Dame this month.

Will Nixon has locked in his Notre Dame official visit.

The three-star athlete out of Waco Midway (Texas) is set to make it to South Bend on June 21 and is excited to return to campus after making an unofficial visit back in March.

Wxhca6ijlrvvamd3c6ny
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}