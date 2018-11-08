Notre Dame will host a huge list of prospects on campus this weekend for the Florida State game, including 2021 athlete KJ Liggins of Coppell (Texas) High.

Liggins, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect, said he’s thrilled for the opportunity to see South Bend.

“I’m very excited,” Liggins said, “It’s my first time, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to a good game and I’m very excited.”

Liggins added that the opportunity to see a game between two historical programs like Notre Dame and Florida State is something he jumped at the chance to do.

“It’s pretty exciting to see those two teams going at it,” Liggins said. “I’ve never been to Notre Dame, but I’ve heard the atmosphere is crazy. I can’t wait to see what it’s like and to enjoy myself with my family.”

Coming from Texas, it will be a far trip to cold weather for Liggins, but the young Texan said simply receiving the invitation from Notre Dame was enough to get him to make the trek.