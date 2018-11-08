Texas ATH KJ Liggins Excited For Notre Dame Trip
Notre Dame will host a huge list of prospects on campus this weekend for the Florida State game, including 2021 athlete KJ Liggins of Coppell (Texas) High.
Liggins, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect, said he’s thrilled for the opportunity to see South Bend.
“I’m very excited,” Liggins said, “It’s my first time, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to a good game and I’m very excited.”
Liggins added that the opportunity to see a game between two historical programs like Notre Dame and Florida State is something he jumped at the chance to do.
“It’s pretty exciting to see those two teams going at it,” Liggins said. “I’ve never been to Notre Dame, but I’ve heard the atmosphere is crazy. I can’t wait to see what it’s like and to enjoy myself with my family.”
Coming from Texas, it will be a far trip to cold weather for Liggins, but the young Texan said simply receiving the invitation from Notre Dame was enough to get him to make the trek.
“They called my dad and said they wanted me to come,” Liggins explained. “I said ‘let’s go’ because I really want to see what it’s like.”
Liggins said he’s looked into Notre Dame a bit since hearing from the program, and has been impressed with what he’s seen.
“Everything is great there,” Liggins said. “I like their offense. It fits my game.”
Coming into the visit, Liggins holds three early offers, two from the SEC West in Arkanas and Mississippi State, along with in-state SMU.
Liggins will surely add more opportunities as his recruitment continues, and said he’d be thrilled if Notre Dame ever jumps in the mix.
“That would be really big,” Liggins said “They’re a top 10 school in the nation and I hope to see them in the playoffs. That would be really big for me.”
