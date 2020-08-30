Signed by McGraw in 1996, Ivey was sidelined with an injury during the school’s first run to the Final Four in 1997, and then was the star point guard on the Fighting Irish’s initial national champions in 2001.

Other than Muffet McGraw , who retired from her post in April after 33 years, no individual has had a more prolonged impact on the success of the Notre Dame women’s basketball program — which began in 1977 — than Niele Ivey .

After her professional basketball career, Ivey returned “home” as an assistant to McGraw in 2007 and played a major role with her recruiting and coaching that resulted in a 386-55 (.875 win percentage) record in that time before a one-year 2019-20 hiatus as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

BGI: After seven Final Fours in nine years, with a 2018 national title, the program hit rock bottom last season with a 13-18 record. What’s been your primary message to get back among the elite again?

Ivey: “It’s about building a culture and foundation, a competitive edge and mentality where you strive to get better every day and control what we can. I’m accustomed to winning and saw it here, and I know from that what it takes to get there.”





BGI: The NCAA permits 15 scholarships in women’s basketball, but for team chemistry purposes in recent years it’s been 10 or 11. This year is unusual with 14. Do you want to keep it this high down the road?

Ivey: “This year it’s going to be 14. That number could drop to 12 or 13 in other years. With the nature of injuries — and I’ve been a part of it both as a player and coach, including four ACLs when we won the national championship — we want to avoid getting caught short.

“When we talk about having a ‘full’ roster, I can’t determine what that number is going to be because every year is a different case, especially with the nature of transfers and so much of that going on. We assess that at the end of the year and that will determine what we’re looking for in recruiting. We have great guards and a lot of talent coming in, so we will definitely look at size more in the future. But I definitely want to make sure we have enough depth to sustain a season.”





BGI: This program in recent years has been prolific on offense but not always strong on defense. What do you want to put your stamp on as an identity?

Ivey: “A competitive mentality that carries over on offense and defense, and having a toughness and swagger. What’s going to be stressed is the way we approach every workout and having that confidence in who we are.

“We want to build that DNA where it will carry into everything else we do in the classroom, in the community and in who we are.”





BGI: Had you been hired last year, you might have been blamed for the drop. Is it “easier” to come into this situation coming off a 13-18 record where any improvement next year will be lauded?

Ivey: “Timing is everything, and I want to do whatever we can to enhance this program and put my stamp on it. Regardless of what happened last year or before then, it’s about doing your best and improving every year.

“Even being away, I was still connected with Coach McGraw and the team. It was definitely a down year for many reasons, but I do believe we have great talent and the future will remain bright for us.”





BGI: In the four months you have been on the job, what have you learned most so far?

Ivey: “To have faith over fear. There is a lot of uncertainty that is going on in this world right now with the pandemic and the racial climate. Instead of having fear, we want to continue to have faith.

“We know some things are out of our control, but we approach each day with a positive attitude because that is something we can control — the energy that we bring.”





BGI: The current roster is guard heavy, especially with the two low-post figures in Mikki Vaughn and freshman Natalija Marshall recovering from major surgeries. Do you foresee having to run more of a four-guard system?

Ivey: “My system is going to require a lot of flexibility as far as it’s going to be a position-less type of offense. We definitely are guard heavy, but I feel like the guards we do have, especially with our incoming class, they have a lot of versatility.

“Basically we’re going to implement the offense that is going to be beneficial for who’s healthy at this point. We are very fortunate to have so much versatility, and we have a lot of depth. A few years ago with Kayla McBride we had a four-guard lineup, so I’m very familiar with that type of system.

“We’re going to do what’s best for our team and what’s best for the health of the players who can be out on the floor.”





BGI: Point guard is a position near and dear to your heart, having starred there. What do you envision there this year.?

Ivey: “It’s going to be a point guard by committee. Katlyn Gilbert ran a little point last year, and she’s familiar with the offense, which is very similar. [Freshman] Alasia Hayes is a true point guard and I was really excited to see her work out, but she has no experience. [Virginia Tech transfer] Dara [Mabrey] will bring a lot of experience — but that obviously depends on if she is allowed to play this year by the NCAA.

“Maybe they are not true point guards, but I feel like we have multiple options to be able to initiate the offense. We have Coquese Washington on the staff, myself with experience at the point. We will prepare them.”





BGI: You won the national title in 2018 without a “natural” point guard, with Marina Mabrey and Jackie Young often sharing that role. Anaya Peoples was viewed by some scouts as a point, but she led the team in rebounding last year (8.1 per game) before getting her shoulder surgery in January. Is she a Young-type figure with the versatility of which you speak?

Ivey: “Absolutely. Having recruited her, I thought that was her biggest strength, that she doesn’t really fit one mold — and she plays extremely hard. She is one of our hardest workers, so I am not surprised with her recovery. She’s awesome, a rock star … open to doing whatever we need.”