Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly highlighted the importance of downfield plays heading into in the game, because Pitt’s defense bottles up running games and plays a lot of man coverage. Kevin Austin’s season-ending foot re-injury revealed Saturday and Notre Dame’s struggles to win downfield made that a scarier task.

The Irish needed somebody, and grad student Bennett Skowronek raised his hand. His two touchdown catches totaled 107 yards, and on both, he adjusted to haul in a contested throw. His season has quickly turned from wayward to valuable in a span of two games. He demonstrated the downfield ability he showed in three years at Northwestern.