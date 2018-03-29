In 2017, the decisions by offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson to not turn pro became two of the most important factors that helped improve Notre Dame from 4-8 to 10-3.

In 2018, it is the Fighting Irish defense’s turn to benefit from decisions to stay put in college. Top lineman Jerry Tillery and standout linebacker Te’von Coney both submitted their names for NFL evaluation this winter, but both early enrollees in the spring of 2015 opted to use their final seasons of college eligibility in 2018.

Their return — along with the already graduated fifth-year senior captain Drue Tranquill — gives Notre Dame the most veteran defense in America (10 starters back from 2017), along with its most productive playmakers. All three also are shifting to new positions expected to enhance their impact, and NFL prospects, even further.

The progress of Coney especially remains conspicuous compared to a year ago at this time when all three senior linebackers — rover Tranquill, plus seniors Nyles Morgan (Mike) and Greer Martini (Buck) — were named captains.

“He was missing in action last spring,” head coach Brian Kelly said of Coney. “We didn’t know where he was. He did not have a very good spring, and consequently it put him behind going into August.”

“I think it was a mental thing — just battled my own things, battled my own struggles, and myself,” Coney said while relfecting on the spring of 2017. “[I was] trying to get over that hump and focusing on the team during that time, focusing on getting better.

“As the fall went on the coaches kept telling me just trust the process, focus on being in control. … When I did that, things began to fall for me.”

Especially falling against him were opposing ball carriers. By midseason, Coney was sharing time with Martini at Buck in a three-man rotation inside. By the end of the season, highlighted by a career-high 17-tackle performance in the 21-17 Citrus Bowl win versus LSU, Coney had made a case for himself as one of the two or three most improved players on the entire roster. His 116 tackles were the most at the school since Manti Te’o accumulated 133 in 2012, and his 13 tackles for lost yardage were the most by an Irish non-senior since lineman Stephon Tuitt garnered that same amount in 2012.

“He is somebody who is unmistakable now on the field,” Kelly said. “Last year at this time I didn’t even know he was out there.”

Coney said getting used to a new scheme and reshaping his body under new director of performance Matt Balis were his main adjustments during spring 2017 . Nevertheless, he recognized there were at least two areas that needed more upgrade in 2018 before attempting to play at the NFL level.

One was pass coverage. While his downhill skills were highlighted last season, seldom was Coney on the field in passing situations. Martini was a more accomplished player in that area, and others could cover for Coney— literally and figuratively — whose skills were utilized primarily in his wheelhouse as a run stopper.

“I just wasn’t a complete player last year,” Coney said. “I think I did great things, but there was more in the tank for me. I knew that this coaching staff would be able to get me to the highest level, and I knew that coming back I’d reach my full potential.

“… Coming back and being able to improve in [coverage] and being able to showcase that in the fall, I think that will help me become a better player as well.”

First-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea, who also is Coney’s position coach, is seeing to it. Coney’s role as a cover man has expanded at Mike linebacker to where he can become a consistent three-down player, a mandatory requirement to become a high draft pick.

“I need to coach him better in coverage, and he is a very capable coverage player,” Lea said. “… I’m excited for him to grow in that way, and that makes him a more complete player.”

The personal upgrades made under Lea played a role in Coney’s return.

“Having him last spring and starting to listen to him and how all those things work out, I could imagine how another year with him would just help my development tremendously,” Coney said.

The tangible progress in his physical development last winter under Balis also encouraged Coney.

“He just continues to push me to another level,” Coney said. “When I think I’m at that next level … you’ve got more to go. I think having that attitude and having someone there to support you, he just never lets you fall.

“He’s always continuing to get better, and having someone like that is a blessing.”

Coney was primarily a follower last year, but now he’s become one of the dozen or so leaders on SWAT — Summer Winter Accountability Teams — to make him a more complete figure in his craft.

“It helps me become a complete player, not just on the field but becoming a leader off the field, and on the field an overall player,” he said. “I continued to listen each and every day. It started off slow and as time went on I started to see that things were working out for me.

“I just kept trusting and trusting, and great things kept happening for me.”

While in attendance at Notre Dame’s pro day March 22 “to support my brothers,” Coney realized how close he was as a participant rather than a spectator.

“My time will come if I work hard,” he said.

That part has been far more noticeable this spring.