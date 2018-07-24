Three Notre Dame defenders were named to the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player voted as the best defender in the country. The trophy was first handed out in 1993.

Senior linebacker Te'von Coney, junior cornerback Julian Love and senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were all named as players to watch this season.

Coney led the Irish defense with 116 tackles and 13 tackles for loss last season despite starting just seven games. Both numbers were career highs, and the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. native also had a career-high three sacks and five quarterback hurries. Coney registered at least 10 tackles in five games, including a career-high 17 in Notre Dame's 21-17 Citrus Bowl win over LSU.

Love set a program record with 23 passes defensed and 20 pass break ups last season. He also picked off three passes, returning two for touchdowns. His third interception was returned to the 5-yard line against Wake Forest, setting up an offensive touchdown. Love made one start at safety last season, and he registered a career-high 14 tackles in that start, a 24-17 victory over Navy.



Tillery set career highs with 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. His sack and hurry totals led the Irish defense and his 56 tackles and nine TFL's led the defensive line. Tillery had a career-high seven tackles in Notre Dame's 49-20 win at Boston College. He had a career best six solo stops against Stanford last season, which included a career-high three tackles for loss, a sack and two hurries.

Former linebacker Manti Te'o (2009-12) is the only Notre Dame player to win the Nagurski Trophy, which he did in 2012. NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb won the award last season. Notre Dame beat NC State 35-14 and rushed for 318 yards in the game.

Notre Dame is one of nine teams with at least three players on the watch list for this award. The Irish kick the season off against Michigan, who leads all schools with five defenders named to the watch list. Clemson is second with four players on the list. Notre Dame, Miami (Fla.), USC, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming all have three players on the watch list.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald won the award twice as a player, taking home the trophy after the 1995 and 1996 seasons. Notre Dame travels to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Wildcats on Nov. 3.