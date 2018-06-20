Rivals has released the initial Rivals250 for the 2020 class, and Irish tight end commit Kevin Bauman was among the players selected. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder ranks as the No. 104 player nationally and the No. 2 tight end behind Las Vegas product Darnell Washington, who ranks No. 52. Notre Dame picked up Bauman's commitment earlier this month beating out the likes of Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others.

The Irish now hold commitments from two players inside the top 104 nationally with Bauman joining New Canaan (Conn.) High quarterback Drew Pyne, who ranked No. 37 in the initial release of the Rivals100 yesterday. In case you missed Bauman's decision, you can read more about his Irish commitment HERE. If the rankings hold, Bauman would become the third Rivals250 tight end to sign with Notre Dame over the past four classes (2017-2020) joining Brock Wright (No. 44) and Cole Kmet (No. 95) from the 2017 class. George Takacs was a four-star prospect just outside of the Rivals250 in 2018. Notre Dame currently does not hold a commitment from a 2019 tight end. Bauman, who caught 19 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, is from the same high school as former Irish All-American offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

