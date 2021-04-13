"After talking with my family, I’ve decided to de-commit from Notre Dame," Nickel tweeted. "My recruitment is now 100 percent open. Thanks for the support."

Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel committed to Notre Dame last July over the likes of Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He was the Irish’s second pledge of the class, following offensive lineman Joey Tanona from Zionsville (Ind.) High.

Nickel helped lead Milton to a 7A Georgia state championship in 2018 and was named to the MaxPreps Freshmen All-American Team for his efforts that year.

As a sophomore in 2019, Nickel was named first-team 5-AAAAAAA all-region offense. He led the team with 30 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

This past season, Nickel had 24 receptions for 305 yards and two total touchdowns in helping lead Milton to the quarterfinals of the 8A Georgia state playoffs. He was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association first-team offense and was first-team player in his region.

Rivals ranks Nickel as a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 34 tight end, plus the No. 52 player in the state of Georgia.

Notre Dame now has 11 commitments in its 2022 class and five on the offensive side of the ball.