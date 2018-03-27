The past four seasons at Notre Dame have had a consistent upper-class leadership tandem when it came to scoring and promoting/continuing The Culture.



Jerian Grant/Pat Connaughton in 2014-15

Zach Auguste/Demetrius Jackson in 2015-16

Steve Vasturia/V.J. Beachem in 2016-17

Bonzie Colson/Matt Farrell in 2017-18

It generated one of the best three-year runs in Notre Dame basketball annals — or until injuries to Colson and Farrell this past season led to overall setbacks.

The leadership baton, or mantle, has now been passed on to senior Rex Pflueger and junior T.J. Gibbs for 2018-19. They will have an enormously challenging task of helping Notre Dame get back into the NCAA Tournament.

“Rex and T.J. will be very good, strong leaders for us,” head coach Mike Brey began when looking ahead to next season after the second-round NIT loss to Penn State.

And beyond that … it’s up in the air in “The Year Of The X-Factors.”

There is no crystal ball to show whether current freshman D.J. Harvey will be effective or even play next season after undergoing microfracture knee surgery, if 6-11 (or seven-foot) UConn transfer Juwan Durham can make an impact after having gone through two ACL surgeries, or even if five incoming freshmen can assimilate into a culture that has been built on “staying old.”

Gibbs started all 36 games this past season as a sophomore, joining the graduating Martin Geben as the lone Irish player to have that distinction during the campaign. Pflueger missed one game with a back injury, but started the other 35. Gibbs’ 37.4 minutes per game were a team high, while Pflueger’s 32.9 were third. By the end of the season, both appeared to be running on fumes with the expanded roles they had to take because of the injuries to Colson, Farrell and Harvey.

Undoubtedly the No. 1 option next season to accumulate points, Gibbs improved his scoring average from 4.7 as a freshman to 15.3 as a sophomore. In Brey’s 18 seasons as the head coach of the Fighting Irish, only two other players had higher outputs as a true sophomore: guard Chris Thomas in 2002-03 (18.7) and forward Luke Harangody in 2007-08 (20.4). Gibbs finished 13th in the ACC scoring — and fourth in three-point field-goal shooting (.403).

“It doesn’t just fall on me,” said Gibbs shortly after the defeat to Penn State. “The seniors have always shown us the way. We just have to keep fighting, we know the culture and we’re going to teach the new guys.

“The culture never changes no matter who’s on the court. We know how to play, we’re going to keep moving the ball. Next year I can continue to be myself and just build on this year and just know that these guys have my back. I trust everybody in this locker room and we’re going to get it done next year.”

The 6-6 Pflueger is not the scoring threat Gibbs is, averaging 8.0 points while shooting a modest 35.8 percent from the field (31.7 from three-point range), but he is the intangibles figure Brey desires in the lineup with his defense, rebounding, or even finishing ninth in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Irish head coach has long referred to the California native as some one with innate leadership qualities.

“I’m just going to go out and be the best damn leader I can be,” Pflueger said. “I’m going to listen to people, I’m going to take in opinions, I’m going to be assertive, I’m going to be stern. I’m going to be the same way that these guys have been to me — communal and friendly, but also a person they can look up to and talk to if they need me.”

After the setbacks this past season, Pflueger doesn’t necessarily think it’s a negative to shake up the infrastructure a little with six new faces joining the fold next season, including Durham.

“They’re going to bring a lot of new things to the table,” he said. “The one thing about this season that seems to be overlooked is that with all the injuries, we had a lot of players who will be returning that have gotten a lot of in-game experience, which is just going to help build on their confidence over the summer and coming into next year.”

One of the cultural aspects consistent throughout the Brey era is that when you least expect it, the program rises. Next season, the expectations might reach their nadir with so much youth and uncertainties that will likely have Notre Dame ranked in the preseason bottom half of the 15-team ACC, if not the bottom third.

“That’s added fuel to the fire,” Gibbs said. “We love that. It just gives us more motivation to get in the gym and work harder each day and continue to improve.”

“We love surprising people,” Pflueger said. “We did that in the beginning of the season, and then fell off with some bumps in the road.”

There definitely will be many more coming up next season, with Pflueger/Gibbs entrusted the most to help smooth out the terrain.

