Stud RB Donovan Edwards On Notre Dame: "It's An Amazing Place"

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards hasn't narrowed down his list of schools just yet, but it's safe to assume that the Fighting Irish are one of his top choices.

The 5-11, 193-pounder is a big target for Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor, and Edwards, who ranks as the nation's No. 3 running back and No. 58 overall prospect, visited Notre Dame Dec. 14 for the Irish's first bowl practice and had a great experience.

"I really learned that Tony Jones is an animal," Edwards said. "Notre Dame could be a place where I could fit in at. It's an amazing place."

Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor has been recruiting Donovan Edwards hard.
Notre Dame has only offered a few running backs in the 2021 class, and Taylor has been able to build a strong relationship with Edwards.

