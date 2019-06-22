Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy defensive end Monkell Goodwine is an elite prospect in the 2021 class. He's nearing 30 scholarship offers, including several powerhouse programs.

"I'm just trying to stay humble about it," Goodwine said. "I've been getting a lot of attention lately. I'm just trying to stay humble and stay to myself."

Back in March, Goodwine tweeted an image of Notre Dame, and wrote, "Can't stop looking at this picture! Who wouldn't want to shut the city down to be in this historic stadium? Y'all going [to] see me soon!"

Goodwine still hasn't been to Notre Dame yet, but it's a school he's highly interested in and hopes to visit.