Stops in key moments elude Notre Dame defense: 'We need to be better'

Notre Dame had life.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne had injected a spark into the Irish’s offense. He had just connected on a much-needed deep shot – a 32-yard touchdown to senior receiver Braden Lenzy – that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 17-13 with 8:20 in the fourth quarter. The contingent of Bearcats fans in the southeast corner of Notre Dame Stadium had lowered its volume to the quietest level of the afternoon.

The Irish’s defense had been stringing together stops all half, including two red-zone clampdowns and a strip-sack. It needed one more to give the offense the ball with a chance to take the lead.