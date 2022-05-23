Sting Factor: RB Sedrick Irvin backs off Notre Dame pledge

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

THE STORYLINE

There have been a lot of changes for Sedrick Irvin recently. The four-star who’s now playing at Miami Columbus made his commitment to former Notre Dame position coach Lance Taylor but now Deland McCullough is the running backs coach in South Bend. A transfer to another high school, a coaching switch where he’s committed and more has now led Irvin to back off his pledge to the Irish. Irvin, who rushed for 739 and 13 touchdowns in 11 games last season, picked Notre Dame in September and his commitment lasted nearly eight months. When Irvin committed to Notre Dame last September, the four-star picked the Irish over Stanford.

LOCAL REACTION

“Ever since four-star running back Richard Young scheduled his Notre Dame official visit, Irvin’s commitment was on unsteady ground. Meanwhile, the Irish have put themselves in good spots with Rivals250 running back Jayden Limar and three-star Jeremiyah Love. If ND were not making a strong push for other running backs in the class, Irvin’s decommitment would hurt more; however, the Irish feel good about their other options. "Irvin committed under former running backs coach Lance Taylor and Irvin did not report an offer from current running backs coach Deland McCullough when he was at Indiana. McCullough has done well with other backs, and ND should be able to rebound quickly.” - Kyle Kelly, InsideNDSports.com Sting Factor: 4

NATIONAL REACTION