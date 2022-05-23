Sting Factor: RB Sedrick Irvin backs off Notre Dame pledge
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
THE STORYLINE
There have been a lot of changes for Sedrick Irvin recently.
The four-star who’s now playing at Miami Columbus made his commitment to former Notre Dame position coach Lance Taylor but now Deland McCullough is the running backs coach in South Bend.
A transfer to another high school, a coaching switch where he’s committed and more has now led Irvin to back off his pledge to the Irish.
Irvin, who rushed for 739 and 13 touchdowns in 11 games last season, picked Notre Dame in September and his commitment lasted nearly eight months. When Irvin committed to Notre Dame last September, the four-star picked the Irish over Stanford.
LOCAL REACTION
“Ever since four-star running back Richard Young scheduled his Notre Dame official visit, Irvin’s commitment was on unsteady ground. Meanwhile, the Irish have put themselves in good spots with Rivals250 running back Jayden Limar and three-star Jeremiyah Love. If ND were not making a strong push for other running backs in the class, Irvin’s decommitment would hurt more; however, the Irish feel good about their other options.
"Irvin committed under former running backs coach Lance Taylor and Irvin did not report an offer from current running backs coach Deland McCullough when he was at Indiana. McCullough has done well with other backs, and ND should be able to rebound quickly.” - Kyle Kelly, InsideNDSports.com
Sting Factor: 4
NATIONAL REACTION
“Irvin is a very talented player who could have made a tremendous impact at Notre Dame, especially if the coaching staff is planning to take two this recruiting cycle. Losing him isn’t ideal but it feels like McCullough has his eyes on some other top running backs with Jayden Limar announcing this week, Jeremiyah Love being a very real possibility and then swinging for the fences with Richard Young, currently the No. 2 running back in the entire class.
"The Irish have a lot of talented running backs on the roster so it’s not absolutely necessary to take two in this class but two are definitely do-able and that should serve Notre Dame just fine. Irvin is a talented player from good stock but the Irish should be absolutely fine moving on without him.” - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director
Sting Factor: 6