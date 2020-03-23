When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Deion Colzie called Notre Dame his dream school. The four-star receiver admitted, though, that maybe he rushed his commitment as well.

The Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy standout who’s ranked as the No. 11 receiver nationally, backed off his pledge to the Irish on Thursday night by calling coach Brian Kelly and he now says his recruitment is wide open again.

It cannot go unnoticed that Colzie recently took a low-key visit to nearby Georgia and the Bulldogs are looking for playmakers, especially at receiver. Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and others continue to pursue Colzie and more are expected now that he has reopened his recruitment.

In an interview with Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons, Colzie said he would also continue to consider Notre Dame. It’s often difficult to land a re-commitment, but Notre Dame is Colzie’s favorite school and he could have an immediate impact in that offense.

The Irish are still looking strong with their 2021 recruiting class including on the offensive side of the ball with quarterback Tyler Buchner, receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., tight end Cane Berrong and offensive lineman Blake Fisher leading the way. All of them are currently high four-star recruits.